Lawmaker calls on Kentucky Supreme Court to act regarding governor’s powers

(Source: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:48 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky House Speaker David Osborne is reacting to Governor Andy Beshear’s latest mask mandate regarding Kentucky’s schools.

“The Kentucky General Assembly spoke clearly and indisputably when we passed HB 1, SB 1, SB 2, and HJR 77,” Osborne said. “These measures strengthened state law to better reflect the separation of powers called for in our state constitution and empowered school boards, local governments and other entities to take the actions they deem necessary in situations like this.”

Beshear filed a lawsuit over some of the bills passed by the legislature, preventing them from going into effect.

The Kentucky Supreme Court heard arguments in this case back in June. A ruling has yet to be announced.

In his statement, Osborne called on the state’s highest court to act.

“And, until the Supreme Court of Kentucky rules on the Governor’s challenge to these measures, this issue remains unresolved,” Osborne said. “It is their unwillingness to act that has left so much in limbo.”

On Wednesday, Beshear defended his new mask mandate on Twitter, saying it’s the best way to protect kids.

