Less than 30 JCPS coronavirus cases confirmed after first day of school; 190 people in quarantine

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The first day of school ended on Wednesday for Jefferson County Public Schools students, and there will be 174 more to go if COVID cases do not delay this year’s progress.

The first day was a success for curious minds as they left St. Matthews Elementary School after being greeted by teachers and JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio.

Masked and engaged students at Wilder Elementary School took on the first day of school with excitement.

Fourth grader Carole’lia Norslett said not only is she happy to get to see all of her friends but learning also comes easier for her in person.

“The teacher can actually come over and help you instead of being on the screen,” Norslett said.

This is the first time in 17 months that kids are learning in a full classroom. There were few complaints over masks even though some don’t like wearing them.

“It’s too hot to be wearing a mask,” Norslett said. “It’s summertime.”

While Norslett said she prefers not to wear a mask, she said she does because she’s looking out for other students.

“It’s because coronavirus can spread,” she said.

Controlling the spread is cause for the separation throughout the school. The district’s policy is that whenever possible, students should be three feet apart.

“The kids have done great so far,” first-grade teacher Jordan Bors said. “A few of them, it slips down their nose. I tell them to pull it back up and they put it right back on.”

This is Bors’ ninth year as a teacher.

“They might be behind where we expect them to be normally,” Bors said.

She said that over the next few weeks, they will begin assessing students to search for any gaps in their education.

“We are teachers,” Bors said. “We are going to meet our kids where they are, and do what we can to move them along.”

Pollio said a total of 29 COVID cases were reported to JCPS after day one; two were staff, and 27 were students. There are 190 people in quarantine, and 13 of them are staff members.

“We might have to make tough decisions when it comes to staffing or huge amounts of quarantine in a school,” Pollio said. “Once again, right now, we only have the power or authority to do 10 days of NTI.”

Pollio said all the fun aspects of in-person schooling can continue if COVID-19 cases and quarantine protocols do not get out of hand. If any schools need to be closed, the district only has 10 days to use in an emergency. At the end of the school year, the number of days any schools spend closed would need to be made up before summer break.

