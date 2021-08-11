Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Louisville daycare adjusts to mask mandate for young children

Desarea Thompson ties loops in masks to fit thei kids' faces.
Desarea Thompson ties loops in masks to fit thei kids' faces.(Olivia Russell- WAVE 3)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear rolled out a mask mandate for children 2 and older on Tuesday, requiring daycares to adjust in less than 24 hours.

As the assistant director of Lil’ Genius Child Care Center, Desarea Thompson said she had two options to get creative and comply with the mandate.

“Children are very resilient,” Thompson said. “I think that people often underestimate children and their ability to adapt to change.”

She said the kids at Lil’ Genius will get disposable masks so they can draw on them and wear their artwork.

Thompson said she spends her days sanitizing, teaching kids how to wash their hands and giving breaks outside to take the masks off. Her classroom capacity was cut in half this year, and her staff is vaccinated and masked as well.

Thompson said she’s lucky her center hasn’t seen a single case of COVID-19 yet. She knows how important it is to keep kids healthy so parents can go to work.

“If daycare centers go back on shutdown again, the economy is going to suffer because there’s no one to watch the children,” Thompson said. “Mom can’t work, dad can’t work. So, it’s better this way, we think, to try to keep it open. We want to be here as long as we possibly can during the pandemic.”

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
Southern Indiana inmate told EMTs her clothes felt like they were ‘on fire’ before dying
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear signs executive order requiring masks in all Ky. schools
Dustin Frost, from Louisville, was last seen around 6 a.m. Tuesday near the 7100 block of...
Officials searching for missing 25-year-old Louisville man
Cameron recently criticized Beshear for what he called a “go-it-alone strategy” in an attempt...
Ky. AG Cameron addresses school mask mandate in Supreme Court filing
Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio confirmed that a student took a...
Iroquois High School student tells authorities he had a gun at school Wednesday

Latest News

The funeral for Deputy Brandon Shirley took place Wednesday at Southeast Christian Church.
Brandon Shirley: Deputy killed in ‘targeted’ shooting laid to rest
Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio confirmed that a student took a...
Iroquois High School student tells authorities he had a gun at school Wednesday
Employees of Norton Healthcare protested along Poplar Level Road near Norton Audubon Hospital...
Norton workers protest hospital’s looming vaccine mandate
Students arrive at North Bullitt High School for the start of the 2021-22 school year wearing...
Cameron urges Beshear to follow the law regarding school mask mandate