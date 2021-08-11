Support Local Businesses
Man charged with attempted murder in July shooting case

Avern Lamont Scott, 30, of Lexington, Ky., is charged with attempted murder in connection with...
Avern Lamont Scott, 30, of Lexington, Ky., is charged with attempted murder in connection with a July 14, 2021 shooting in Louisville.(Source: Louisville Metro Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An arrest has been made in a July shooting during which the victim was wounded multiple times.

Avern Lamont Scott, 30, of Lexington, Ky., was arrested August 6 by Lexington police.

An arrest warrant taken out by Louisville Metro police says that at 11:55 a.m. July 14, Scott was the person who shot a man multiple times in the back. The shooting was recorded on surveillance cameras from an apartment complex.

The victim was treated at UofL Hospital for six gunshot wounds to the back.

Scott was scheduled to be arraigned this morning in Jefferson District Court on an attempted murder charge.

