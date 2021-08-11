Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Mosquitos infected with the West Nile virus were found in Louisville.

The Department of Public Health and Wellness said the infected mosquitos were found in surveillance traps in the 40205, 40212, 40214 and 40215 zip codes.

The Department of Public Health released the following tips to avoid mosquito bites:

Use insect repellents when you go outdoors. Repellents containing DEET, picaridin, IR3535, and some oil of lemon eucalyptus and para-menthane-diol products provide longer-lasting protection. To optimize safety and effectiveness, repellents should be used according to the label instructions. More information about insect repellents can be found here

When weather permits, wear long sleeves, long pants and socks when outdoors. Mosquitos may bite through thin clothing, so spraying clothes with repellent containing permethrin or another EPA-registered repellent will give extra protection. Don’t apply repellents containing permethrin directly to skin. Do not spray repellent on the skin under your clothing.

Take extra care during peak mosquito biting hours of early morning and dusk. Take extra care to use repellent and protective clothing from dusk to dawn or consider avoiding outdoor activities during these times.

Mosquito-Proof Your Home

Install or repair screens on windows and doors to keep mosquitos outside.

Help reduce the number of mosquitos around your home by emptying standing water from flowerpots, gutters, buckets, pool covers, pet water dishes, discarded tires and drain birdbaths on a regular basis.

No cases of West Nile have been reported in humans this year. No human cases were reported in 2020.

To help combat mosquitos, fogging will take place on Aug. 12 near Churchill Downs and in Portland, the Highlands and Iroquois neighborhoods weather permitting.

