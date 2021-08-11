Norton workers protest hospital’s looming vaccine mandate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Healthcare workers in Louisville gathered outside Norton Healthcare to protest the hospital’s COVID vaccine mandate.

Protesters on Wednesday held signs that displayed messages like “From health hero to zero” and “My body my choice.”

All Norton Healthcare employees are required to get the vaccine by Sept. 15.

Nurses told WAVE 3 News on Wednesday that while they would do anything to protect their patients, they want to be able to choose whether to get vaccinated.

“I would do anything for my patients, and I do anything for my patients,” nurse Alisha Dye said. “But now they’re basically saying my beliefs and what I stand for doesn’t matter. And I’m still expected to go in and do the same job, but take something that I don’t agree with.”

Norton said about 80 percent of its employees already are vaccinated against COVID, and those who aren’t will be provided with options to make the process as convenient as possible.

