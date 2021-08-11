Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Norton workers protest hospital’s looming vaccine mandate

Employees of Norton Healthcare protested along Poplar Level Road near Norton Audubon Hospital...
Employees of Norton Healthcare protested along Poplar Level Road near Norton Audubon Hospital over the recently announced requirement that they received the COVID-19 vaccine by Sept. 15, 2021.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Healthcare workers in Louisville gathered outside Norton Healthcare to protest the hospital’s COVID vaccine mandate.

Protesters on Wednesday held signs that displayed messages like “From health hero to zero” and “My body my choice.”

All Norton Healthcare employees are required to get the vaccine by Sept. 15.

Nurses told WAVE 3 News on Wednesday that while they would do anything to protect their patients, they want to be able to choose whether to get vaccinated.

“I would do anything for my patients, and I do anything for my patients,” nurse Alisha Dye said. “But now they’re basically saying my beliefs and what I stand for doesn’t matter. And I’m still expected to go in and do the same job, but take something that I don’t agree with.”

Norton said about 80 percent of its employees already are vaccinated against COVID, and those who aren’t will be provided with options to make the process as convenient as possible.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
Southern Indiana inmate told EMTs her clothes felt like they were ‘on fire’ before dying
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear signs executive order requiring masks in all Ky. schools
Dustin Frost, from Louisville, was last seen around 6 a.m. Tuesday near the 7100 block of...
Officials searching for missing 25-year-old Louisville man
Cameron recently criticized Beshear for what he called a “go-it-alone strategy” in an attempt...
Ky. AG Cameron addresses school mask mandate in Supreme Court filing
In a YouTube video Sen. Rand Paul posted, he claimed that “cloth masks don’t work” and most...
Sen. Rand Paul suspended from YouTube for making false COVID claims, per report

Latest News

Students arrive at North Bullitt High School for the start of the 2021-22 school year wearing...
Cameron urges Beshear to follow the law regarding school mask mandate
The school year looks a little different as COVID protocols are in place to slow the spread of...
JCPS students, staff head back to school masked up
Pfizer and BioNTech is now in the Phase 2 of their booster shot trial. The University of...
UK accepting new patients for booster shot trial
JCPS parents and some children stood on the sidewalk next to the Vanhoose Education Center to...
JCPS parents protest district, state school mask requirement