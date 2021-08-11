Support Local Businesses
Officials searching for missing 25-year-old Louisville man

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro Police issued an “Operation Return Home” for a missing 25-year-old man last seen Tuesday morning.

Dustin Frost, from Louisville, was last seen around 6 a.m. Tuesday near the 7100 block of Nathan Hale Way in southwest Louisville.

Police said Frost was last seen driving a white 2010 Hyundai Velacruz with Kentucky license plate 029 YVM, and could possibly be in the Hardin County area.

Frost is listed as 6 foot tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information on Frost’s whereabouts are asked to call LMPD at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).

