Schools in Oldham County aim to connect with students this year

CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WAVE) - Oldham County Schools Superintendent Dr. Jason Radford said Wednesday’s first day of school started smoothly.

He said district leaders are prioritizing connecting with the county’s nearly 12,500 students.

Radford said COVID-related adjustments have been and will be challenging, but being calm will be what allows them to keep supporting their students.

“We certainly want to have in-person learning, except for those who are medically fragile,” Radford said. “If we could minimize quarantine, we certainly want to have students in our building, not at home.”

Radford said district leaders want the best for their students to learn and be safe in school, particularly in light of Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear’s executive order requiring masks on all students inside schools for the next 30 days.

