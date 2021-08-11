Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Southern Indiana school district returns to virtual learning after ‘high rate of cases’

While masks are optional inside Hardin County School District buildings, students must wear...
While masks are optional inside Hardin County School District buildings, students must wear masks on buses, according to the federal mask mandate on public transportation.(Unsplash)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Ind. (WAVE) - After one week of in-person instruction, Scott County School District 1 announced it will shift to virtual learning for two weeks after a high rate of COVID cases.

The school district, which consists of Austin Elementary, Middle and High Schools, will begin Virtual Learning on August 11, according to an announcement on social media.

Scott County School District 1′s first day for students was August 3.

The decision was made after an “extremely high rate of student(s) in quarantine,” the school district noted. Scott County School District 1 said it hopes to return to in-person learning on August 23.

(Story continues below post)

Good morning everyone, due to the high rate of positive cases and the extremely high rate of student in quarantine,...

Posted by Scott County School District 1 on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

Grab and go breakfast and lunch sites are being provided while students are in virtual learning from August 11 to August 20. Those locations and times are listed below:

  • Austin High School Parking Lot - 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
  • Jayce Ray Stallings Center - 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
  • New Providence Church - 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.
  • Spicertown - 1301 West York Street - 11 a.m.
  • Spicertown - 917 West York Street - 11:45 a.m.

The school district also asked parents and guardians to inform them if their child tests positive for COVID to track student return dates and manage future quarantines.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
Southern Indiana inmate told EMTs her clothes felt like they were ‘on fire’ before dying
The shooting was reported around 8:35 p.m. Sunday, Corydon Police Department chief Matt...
2 dead in murder-suicide in Corydon
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear signs executive order requiring masks in all Ky. schools
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
MetroSafe dispatchers said calls came in around 4:56 p.m. to the 4800 block of Outer Loop on...
LMPD: Shots fired at Jefferson Mall

Latest News

Bullitt County Schools has quarantined 86 students and teachers before the first day of school,...
Bullitt County school board mandates masks on eve of new school year
WaterStep and UPS send $76,000 worth of lifesaving equipment to people in Eastern Africa
WaterStep teams with UPS to bring lifesaving equipment to Kenya
Ny’lah Linear (right), 16, died in a shooting on Cecil Avenue.
‘16 years wasn’t enough’: Mother describes holding dying teen daughter after she was shot
The games will place from June 5-12, 2022 in Orlando, Fla.
Indiana’s 2022 Special Olympics athletes announced