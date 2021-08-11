Southern Indiana school district returns to virtual learning after ‘high rate of cases’

AUSTIN, Ind. (WAVE) - After one week of in-person instruction, Scott County School District 1 announced it will shift to virtual learning for two weeks after a high rate of COVID cases.

The school district, which consists of Austin Elementary, Middle and High Schools, will begin Virtual Learning on August 11, according to an announcement on social media.

Scott County School District 1′s first day for students was August 3.

The decision was made after an “extremely high rate of student(s) in quarantine,” the school district noted. Scott County School District 1 said it hopes to return to in-person learning on August 23.

Grab and go breakfast and lunch sites are being provided while students are in virtual learning from August 11 to August 20. Those locations and times are listed below:

Austin High School Parking Lot - 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Jayce Ray Stallings Center - 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

New Providence Church - 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Spicertown - 1301 West York Street - 11 a.m.

Spicertown - 917 West York Street - 11:45 a.m.

The school district also asked parents and guardians to inform them if their child tests positive for COVID to track student return dates and manage future quarantines.

