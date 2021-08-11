Students return to 3rd floor of Academy @ Shawnee for first time since 1981

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools returned to class Wednesday. For students at the Academy @ Shawnee, they walked into almost an entirely different school than they were in the last time students were in the building for classes.

For the first time since 1981, students walked the hallways of the school’s third floor after millions of dollars worth of renovations were completed just in time for the school year.

As Principal Kym Rice welcomed students back to class, she was reminded why she does what she does and how the school renovations are helping her do it.

“We want to make sure that we create an environment where kids feel safe,” said Rice, “and they fell that they can learn. Having this third floor done, it gives them that sense of security.”

The third floor at Shawnee had been condemned for 40 years. Now, it’s filled with brand new classrooms, new equipment and new students. One of those students Wednesday was Sarcory Brookins. He was happy to get back in the classroom but really happy to get out of the house.

“I’m really excited,” Brookins said. “No more computers. No more missing classes. I can finally work with people I love and I care about.”

When Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio started working in JCPS 25 years ago, he was working at Shawnee. Pollio said investing in these projects is an investment in students.

“Yes, the space is very important, the innovative classrooms,” said Pollio. “The message we’re going to send to the community is we’re going to invest in the children’s future of this entire community.”

Shawnee has just over 500 students in middle and high school. With the renovations, they have plenty of room to grow, and they hope that happens.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.