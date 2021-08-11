Support Local Businesses
UK accepting new patients for booster shot trial

Pfizer and BioNTech is now in the Phase 2 of their booster shot trial. The University of...
Pfizer and BioNTech is now in the Phase 2 of their booster shot trial. The University of Kentucky is one of about 20 locations selected to participate in the trial(WTVY - Kinsley Centers)
By Elizabeth Pace
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As the Delta variant continues to put people in the hospital, researchers are working to find if a booster shot could increase our protection.

Pfizer and BioNTech are now in the Phase 2 of their booster shot trial. They’re opening it up to more patients to study the efficacy and potential side effects of a third vaccine.

The University of Kentucky is one of about 20 locations selected to participate in this trial.

Phase 2 will focus on a small, specific group of vaccinated individuals. They’re looking for people who received both doses of Pfizer’s vaccine by mid to late-February. They’re also pulling participants from Phase 1 who took the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To get accepted, the applicant must be in general good health, not immunocompromised. They must also be aware of any medication changes in the past 12 weeks. All participates will be required to complete four to six visits at the clinic during a six-month period.

The research manager for UK’s Center for Clinical and Translational Science, Edgar Hoover, said the goal of Phase 2 is to determine the efficacy of a booster shot and if it causes any harmful side effects.

“We don’t know if boosters are going to be recommended, that’s why we’re studying it, that’s why we are a research center,” Hoover said. “We are strongly recommending for everyone to get vaccinated because that’s what’s going to stop the spread, that’ll keep people out of the hospital, that’ll branch us back to our normalcy. So that’s the main purpose of this booster dose trial.”

To find more about the study, click here.

