UK researchers to participate in vaccine booster trial

Photo: WKYT/Chelsea Jones
Photo: WKYT/Chelsea Jones(WKYT)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) – Researchers at the University of Kentucky will be a part of a national trial involving vaccines.

The trial will assess doses of COVID-19 vaccines for booster shots.

UK HealthCare physician Dr. Richard Greenberg and UK Center for Clinical and Translational Science clinical research manager George Edgar Hoover discussed the trial:

