UK researchers to participate in vaccine booster trial

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) – Researchers at the University of Kentucky will be a part of a national trial involving vaccines.

The trial will assess doses of COVID-19 vaccines for booster shots.

UK HealthCare physician Dr. Richard Greenberg and UK Center for Clinical and Translational Science clinical research manager George Edgar Hoover discussed the trial:

