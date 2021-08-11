UK researchers to participate in vaccine booster trial
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:16 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE) – Researchers at the University of Kentucky will be a part of a national trial involving vaccines.
The trial will assess doses of COVID-19 vaccines for booster shots.
UK HealthCare physician Dr. Richard Greenberg and UK Center for Clinical and Translational Science clinical research manager George Edgar Hoover discussed the trial:
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.