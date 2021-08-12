Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

203 cases of COVID-19 linked to Chicago’s Lollapalooza

By SOPHIA TAREEN
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 2:19 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago health officials on Thursday reported 203 cases of COVID-19 connected to Lollapalooza, casting it as a number that was anticipated and not yet linked to any hospitalizations or deaths.

“Nothing unexpected here,” Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said at a news conference. “No sign of a ‘superspreader event’. But clearly with hundreds of thousands of people attending Lollapalooza we would expect to see some cases.”

The four-day music festival, which started two weeks ago, drew about 385,000 people to a lakefront park. Critics questioned holding the event during the pandemic. Footage showed tightly packed crowds at concerts and on public transportation with few masks in sight. Last year’s festival was canceled because of COVID-19.

But Mayor Lori Lightfoot and other officials have defended the decision, saying there were safety protocols in place. Festival goers had to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test and city officials said about 90% were vaccinated.

Arwady said the number of positive cases included those who tested positive after or during Lollapalooza, which could include people who might have arrived already infected. For instance, 13 Chicago residents who tested positive reported attended Lollapalooza on or after the day their symptoms began.

She said the city was still investigating cases, but did not expect it to make a major impact on COVID-19 infection rates.

“We would have seen a surge if we were going to see a surge at this point,” she said.

Among those who tested positive, city officials said 138 were Illinois residents from outside Chicago, 58 were from the city and seven were from out of state. Nearly 80% of those who tested positive were under 30, and about 62% were white, Arwady said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio confirmed that a student took a...
Iroquois High School student tells authorities he had a gun at school Wednesday
A driver lost control of their car and veered off the Gene Snyder Freeway before hitting a tree...
Man killed in Gene Snyder Freeway crash
Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
Southern Indiana inmate told EMTs her clothes felt like they were ‘on fire’ before dying
JCPS Board of Education member Chris Kolb is under fire for some recent remarks he posted on...
‘Disappointed and deeply concerned’: JCPS school board chair condemns Kolb’s foul language online
The crash was reported near the intersection of Kramers Lane and Cane Run Road around 7:25 a.m....
1 dead in southwest Louisville crash

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
The announcement comes a day after Gov. Gavin Newsom said all employees at public and private...
San Francisco mandates proof of vaccination when indoors
Protecting your kids from COVID-19 is vital for helping avoid the spread in younger groups.
Kentucky education board approves masking mandate
Nearly 390,000 Afghans have been newly displaced due to the renewed conflict.
US troops to help evacuate some embassy staff in Afghanistan, official says