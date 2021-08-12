ALERT DAY: Another hot, humid day before rain chances increase

WEATHER HEADLINES

HEAT ADVISORY: Most areas in WAVE County from 1 PM to 9 PM ET

SEVERE RISK: Ramps up Friday with a cold front dropping in; there’s a risk in the AM and later in the PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is a WAVE 3 News Alert Day due to the dangerous heat and humidity in the forecast. Temperatures look to climb into the 90s this afternoon but the humidity will make it feel closer to 105°.

Tonight will be another warm night with lows near 80°. While most of the night looks to feature mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, some additional high clouds from fading thunderstorms look to move in towards sunrise.

Tomorrow looks to be an active day with several rounds of thunderstorms, first in the morning then again in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be strong. Highs try to rise into the 90s in between the downpours.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible during the evening before drier conditions return as the night wears on. Lows fall into the 60s and low 70s by Saturday morning.

Looking ahead, we’ll be watching the tropics as a system (Fred) moves in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. With our Friday front weakening to the south of us during that time, the tropics could influence our rain chances next week. We’ll be watching it carefully.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.