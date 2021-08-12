ALERT DAY: Another hot and humid day

WEATHER HEADLINES

Hot and humid with heat index values above 105°

Cold front Friday brings best rain chance

A bit cooler and less humid by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There will be mainly clear with warm temperatures overnight. Good viewing for the Perseid Meteor shower!

Thursday is a WAVE 3 News Alert Day as hazardous heat continues. Peak afternoon heat index values will be between 104-107° with air temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. A pop-up downpour chance arrives during the afternoon, but most won’t see any rain.

Thursday night’s storm chance is low as storms trying to move in from the north will likely fade out before they arrive. It’ll be another very warm night in the upper 70s.

Friday is another hot one with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values in the afternoon in the 102-105° range. Storms will fire up in the afternoon along a cold front, but not all areas of WAVE Country will see them.

Behind the front will be slightly cooler temperatures and lower humidity for the weekend. Scattered thunderstorms return for the first half of next week.

