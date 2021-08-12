Support Local Businesses
ALERT DAY: Potential for the hottest day of the year ahead

By Brian Goode
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • HEAT ADVISORY: Most areas in WAVE County from 1 PM to 9 PM ET
  • SEVERE RISK: Ramps back up on Friday with a cold front dropping in; risk in the AM and later in the PM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today is a WAVE 3 News Alert Day for the combined impacts of hot temperatures and humidity levels pushing us into the danger zone. Use caution outside if you have to be out at all. Only a small risk for a thunderstorm exists.

Another very warm setup tonight in the city with temperatures likely not to drop below the 80-degree mark. Yuck! Some high clouds from thunderstorms fading from the northwest may move in near sunrise.

Friday will be an odd day with thunderstorms in the morning, some sunshine breaks out after to push us into the 90s but another round of thunderstorms fires in the afternoon. That second round may pop near or south of I-64; we’ll watch that.

Scattered thunderstorms are possible, mainly Friday evening.

Looking ahead, we’ll be watching the tropics as a system moves in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. With our Friday front weakening to the south of us during that time, some influence from the tropics could be felt by early next week. We’ll be watching it carefully.

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/12 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/12 4AM
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/11
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/10