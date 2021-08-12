Support Local Businesses
Beloved FedEx driver shot, killed while sitting in his truck

Robert Williams
Robert Williams(Family)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating another deadly shooting.

JPD got the call around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Booker T. Washington Street.

Police say someone shot Robert Williams while he was sitting inside his truck.

He was later pronounced dead.

Williams was a beloved FedEx driver who people say always had a smile on his face.

A GoFundMe had already raised over $7,000 by Thursday afternoon.

“He was beloved by everyone in our neighborhood whose path he crossed. He took the time to talk and interact with our kids while having to also finish his delivery route in time. He leaves behind 7 children and a wife. We cannot take away their pain, but we are hoping to lessen their financial burden in their time of grief,” the organizer wrote.

REST IN PEACE! This is what it was like when Robert Williams came to deliver a package to your home. He was shot and...

Posted by WLBT 3 On Your Side on Friday, August 13, 2021

Another man in the truck, Diontae Lewis, was shot once in the arm, detectives added.

Witnesses saw someone in a white vehicle fire the shots, but there’s no word on a motive or suspects.

