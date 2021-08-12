Chris Kolb: JCPS board member steps down as vice chairman following Twitter dustup

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education member Chris Kolb is stepping down from his officer position following criticism of foul language he used this week on Twitter.

Kolb confirmed to WAVE 3 News on Thursday that he has “resigned of my own volition for many reasons. To clarify, I have no plans to resign from the board itself, just as vice chair of the board and of the policy committee.”

Kolb, who represents JCPS District 2, writes regularly on social media about school district issues and politics. However, a response Tuesday to Sen. Whitney Westerfield (R-District 3) garnered negative attention. Westerfield had asked on Twitter whether masks can psychologically and educationally harm children in the classroom.

“**** you,” Kolb wrote in response.

See the tweets below (WARNING: Language may be offensive to some readers)

(Story continues below post)

Fuck you — Chris Kolb 🧰📚📝🌹 (@cmkolb) August 10, 2021

Another tweet was made on July 29 by Kolb in response to an article he shared about the enforcement of masks in Kentucky state buildings. He said state officers who aren’t enforcing the mandates didn’t care about kids or their education.

He also pushed for Louisville Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini (R-District 19) to be barred from attending Metro Council meetings in person without wearing a mask.

(Story continues below posts)

To those state officers not enforcing mask mandates, let me say this carefully so I get my words right: You are all cowardly pieces of shit who care nothing for kids, their education, or your fellow Kentuckians in general. https://t.co/LYc213plh6 — Chris Kolb 🧰📚📝🌹 (@cmkolb) July 29, 2021

Doesn’t this dude claim to be pro-life? Evidently, putting a lightweight cover on a small part of his face is too much of an inconvenience to save people’s lives. Hope he’s barred from every metro council meeting by @CouncilmanJames. https://t.co/ogOPJZt4Tf — Chris Kolb 🧰📚📝🌹 (@cmkolb) July 30, 2021

Kolb has since been condemned by JCPS Board of Education chair Diane Porter for using foul language on social media.

She said in a statement: “As chair of the Jefferson County Board of Education, I am mindful that our children and the community are always watching. I am disappointed and deeply concerned about recent statements on social media by board member Kolb in response to a posting by a state senator. These statements do not reflect the board’s expectations for individual board members or the board as a whole. While individual board members act in their individual capacities when on social media and are each independently elected by their constituents, those actions still reflect upon the board and the district. As chair, I have been clear in my expectations for the behavior of board members and decorum during meetings. I routinely state those expectations at the beginning of each board meeting. In addition, our board has implemented a Code of Ethics that clearly states that board members will “recognize their duty to listen as well as to lead, respect opinions which differ from their own, reflect that no one member acts or speaks for the Board…” In this time of division within our nation, it is important that we all understand that we can disagree without being disagreeable. Because our children and community are watching and learning, I will continue to lead by example for my fellow board members and colleagues.”

Kolb has represented District 2 for the JCPS Board of Education since 2016.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.