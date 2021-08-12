Clarksville Cove Family Aquatic Center shuts down season early

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – An aquatic center is closing early because of COVID and a lack of staff.

After shortening the season to just weekends, the Clarksville Cove Family Aquatic Center will close.

The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Board made the decision Wednesday after many of its staff members returned to school. The board also said a rise in COVID cases and a possible reinstitution of mask mandates in town facilities would create a need for additional staff to enforce mask rules.

The center was originally scheduled to close at the end of August.

The aquatic center is planning to open next year.

