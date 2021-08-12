Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

COVID disruptions may produce a delayed rise in cases of child abuse

The CEO of St. Joseph Children's Home said said incidents of abuse and neglect were going...
The CEO of St. Joseph Children's Home said said incidents of abuse and neglect were going undetected when students were learning remotely.(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)
By David Mattingly
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The start of the school year has some child welfare experts bracing for a possible influx of new cases.

“I think they’re going to see children in crisis,” Grace Akers, CEO of St. Joseph Children’s Home said. “I think we’ve known all along there are children in crisis, families in crisis.”

Akers said incidents of abuse and neglect were going undetected when students were learning remotely.

Now that kids have returned to classrooms, those cases could be spotted by teachers.

“Quite frankly, we know that there’s neglect and abuse happening in homes but we’re not identifying it as a community,” Akers said, “because we haven’t been able to.”

race Akers, CEO of St. Joseph Children’s Home
race Akers, CEO of St. Joseph Children’s Home(Source: Doug Druschke, WAVE 3 News)

St. Joe’s staff prepared Thursday for the return of a limited in-person version of its annual picnic and fundraiser. Limited to ticket holders only, the plan is to keep the crowd size limited due to COVID.

The picnic is being held at a time when COVID disruptions have impacted operations at St. Joe’s.

Staff members said children coming in to St. Joe’s for the first time are currently more likely to exhibit symptoms of having experienced trauma over longer periods of time.

“Under the anger is sadness, we know that,” residential therapist Paige Cook said. “(There is) a lot of physical aggression, hitting, biting , spitting and even sometimes harming themselves.”

Accustomed to operating at capacity, St. Joe’s has also had empty beds through most of COVID.

Akers said fewer children are coming in and end up staying longer because of fewer adopting families.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker ‘killed instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Worker killed ‘instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio confirmed that a student took a...
Iroquois High School student tells authorities he had a gun at school Wednesday
A driver lost control of their car and veered off the Gene Snyder Freeway before hitting a tree...
Man killed in Gene Snyder Freeway crash
The crash was reported near the intersection of Kramers Lane and Cane Run Road around 7:25 a.m....
1 dead in southwest Louisville crash
Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
Southern Indiana inmate told EMTs her clothes felt like they were ‘on fire’ before dying

Latest News

Neighbors who live near the corner of J.W. Hodge Street and Broadway shot video of the crash...
Victims of deadly Broadway crash sue LMPD officer
Medical professionals say not only are more children being admitted to the hospital because of...
Kentucky doctors share ‘alarming’ trend of COVID-19 among children
Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education member Chris Kolb is stepping down from his...
Chris Kolb: JCPS board member steps down as vice chairman following Twitter dustup
The Louisville skyline
FORECAST: Relief is on the way