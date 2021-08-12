Support Local Businesses
‘Disappointed and deeply concerned’: JCPS school board chair condemns Kolb’s foul language online

JCPS Board of Education member Chris Kolb is under fire for some recent remarks he posted on...
JCPS Board of Education member Chris Kolb is under fire for some recent remarks he posted on Twitter.(Twitter)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education member Chris Kolb is being criticized for comments he recently made on Twitter.

Kolb, who represents JCPS District 2, writes regularly on social media about school district issues and politics. However, his latest response to Sen. Whitney Westerfield (R-District 3) has garnered negative attention. Westerfield had asked on the social media platform whether masks can psychologically and educationally harm children in the classroom.

“F**k you,” Kolb wrote in response.

(Story continues below post)

Another tweet was made on July 29 by Kolb in response to an article he shared about the enforcement of masks in Kentucky state buildings. He said state officers who aren’t enforcing the mandates didn’t care about kids or their education.

He also pushed for Louisville Metro Councilman Anthony Piagentini (R-District 19) to be barred from attending Metro Council meetings in person without wearing a mask.

(Story continues below posts)

Kolb has since been condemned by JCPS Board of Education chair Diane Porter for using foul language on social media. 

She said in a statement: “As chair of the Jefferson County Board of Education, I am mindful that our children and the community are always watching. I am disappointed and deeply concerned about recent statements on social media by board member Kolb in response to a posting by a state senator. These statements do not reflect the board’s expectations for individual board members or the board as a whole. While individual board members act in their individual capacities when on social media and are each independently elected by their constituents, those actions still reflect upon the board and the district. As chair, I have been clear in my expectations for the behavior of board members and decorum during meetings. I routinely state those expectations at the beginning of each board meeting. In addition, our board has implemented a Code of Ethics that clearly states that board members will “recognize their duty to listen as well as to lead, respect opinions which differ from their own, reflect that no one member acts or speaks for the Board…”  In this time of division within our nation, it is important that we all understand that we can disagree without being disagreeable. Because our children and community are watching and learning, I will continue to lead by example for my fellow board members and colleagues.”

Kolb has represented District 2 for the JCPS Board of Education since 2016.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

