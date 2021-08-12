Support Local Businesses
Fauci: COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to be recommended for weakened immune systems

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:31 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WASHINGTON — Dr. Anthony Fauci says a COVID-19 booster shot will be recommended for previously vaccinated people with weakened immune systems.

He told NBC’s “Today” show on Thursday that he expects the booster recommendation to come “imminently.”

FILE - Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand...
FILE - Top infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci responds to accusations by Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., as he testifies before the Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, July 20, 2021.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

People have compromised immune systems for a variety of reasons, including organ transplants, cancer or other conditions. Any authorization for an additional booster shot would come from the Federal Drug Administration.

Fauci says for other vaccinated groups, such as the elderly, data is being collected to determine if or when their protection goes “below a critical level” and “that’s when you’re going to be hearing about the implementation of boosters” for others.

The nation’s top infectious disease expert says “at this moment, other than the immune compromised, we’re not going to be giving boosters.”

Fauci says “inevitably there will be a time when we’ll have to get boosts” because “no vaccine, at least not within this category, is going to have an indefinite amount of protection.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

