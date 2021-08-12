‘Finding Andrea’ set to air soon on Discovery+

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family, friends and supporters of a missing Louisville mother will walk her last known path Thursday night into the early morning hours of Friday, Aug. 13, which happens to be the two-year anniversary of her disappearance.

The family has refused to stop searching and is hoping a national television spotlight will get them closer to the answers they need.

“I was out in the field looking at two different places last night,” Andrea Knabel’s father, Mike Knabel, said.

It’s a never-ending gut-punch, with hours of searches on land and on the internet for Knabel coming up short. Knabel was last seen in Audubon Park on Aug. 13, 2019.

“It’s tough all the time, but an anniversary like this really, really gets to you,” Mike Knabel said.

Mike Knable, along with Andrea’s sister, Erin, will join family and friends recounting her steps Thursday night into Friday morning.

“That is from the timeline of Andrea’s story on her last night that she came back to the house at about 11 o’clock,” Mike Knabel explained.

Andrea, who was a woman in a downward spiral after a series of tragic issues in her life, was last heard from when her phone signed off at 3 a.m. near her mother’s home.

“I have read and listened to everything I could,” Mike Knabel said of looking for his daughter, “usually adults do come back, but this two-year case, I depend on a lot of people a lot smarter than I am in law enforcement, and I’ve asked every single one of them what they think. And I told them don’t pull any punches, I want to know and invariably everyone said she’s likely gone now, someone’s taken her and hurt her.”

A private investigator recently found a survivor of abuse who said she saw Andrea Knable two days before she went missing.

“This girl was trafficked, this girl escaped, this girl is scared to death,” he said, “this is not hearsay, I’ve seen pictures of her beaten.”

The family hopes taking part in “Finding Andrea,” which Mike Knabel said he has been told is set to air in late September on Discovery+ and ID, will bring new leads.

“If it’s even possible, I want her to know we are still looking for her and we love her very much,” he said, “to know many people across the whole nation and even some away from the nation are looking.”

The family and supporters will meet at 11 p.m. Thursday across from St. Stephen Martyr Church, located on Pindell Avenue, to mark Andrea’s last known steps. Anyone with information is asked to call Louisville Metro Detective Bill Clark or the Tip Line at 574-LMPD. Another Anonymous Tip Line is set up at 1-855-746-0846.

