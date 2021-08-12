Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Cold front arrives late Friday

By Kevin Harned
Published: Jul. 7, 2021 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Warm and muggy overnight
  • Thunderstorms Friday could be strong during the afternoon
  • A bit cooler and less humid by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s another warm night ahead for us as lows only get down into the upper 70s within the city.

We’ll keep it mostly clear until early Friday morning when a few clouds and even a few isolated downpours try to move in from the north. After the small morning storm chance we’ll heat up into the lower 90s, helping to energize the atmosphere for a greater storm chance in the afternoon. A few of these storms could be strong with gusty winds.

Any scattered storms that are left by sunset Friday evening will lately fade overnight, leaving us with only an isolated downpour chance by early Saturday morning as a cold front slides to our south. Lows will be in the lower 70s as we begin Saturday.

Aside from a shower or two in Southern Kentucky, Saturday looks drier, cooler, and less humid than days prior. Expect highs in the mid to upper 80s during the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds.

Scattered thunderstorms make another appearance early next week with highs closer to normal in the mid to upper 80s.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

