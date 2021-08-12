Support Local Businesses
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/12

By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The heat is going to win over any storm talk today. And you guys know this drill, highs well into the 90s...heat indices over 105 degrees at times. Just take it easy.

Any t-storm that pops looks isolated.

The setup will be different on Friday. Waves of thunderstorms will have a better range of attack so expect the first round in the morning that will push into Southern IN into Northern KY.

A likely break will take place, and we could head back up into the 90s btw, before yet another round fires up in the afternoon and evening. Any t-storm complex can become strong if not severe. Something we are looking over carefully to see if we need to raise the alert on this setup or not. We’ll let you know.

The video will cover this PLUS a look at what is the latest in the tropics!

