Hardin County students say they’re onboard with COVID regulations

North Hardin High School in Radcliff, Ky., was among the Hardin County Schools that began the 2021-22 school year on Aug. 12, 2021.
North Hardin High School in Radcliff, Ky., was among the Hardin County Schools that began the 2021-22 school year on Aug. 12, 2021.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - As Hardin County Schools kicked off the first day of the new school year, students we spoke to said they are more than willing to follow whatever guidelines are put in place because they are crossing their fingers that they’ll be able to celebrate prom, graduation and athletic events together.

The first day back was overwhelming and exciting for Sydney Smiley, a North Hardin High School senior. Smiley watched the class before her miss out on once in a lifetime memories because of COVID and she hasn’t seen most of her classmates in over a year.

Sydney Smiley, a senior at North Hardin High School in Radcliff, Ky.
Sydney Smiley, a senior at North Hardin High School in Radcliff, Ky.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

“Mainly football games I’m glad to be cheering again,” Smiley said.

Smiley said at this point they’re willing to do anything to stay away from virtual learning.

“I’m not good with virtual online so I’m keeping my fingers crossed that we end up not going back to that and we stay in school as long as we can as long as possible,” Smiley said

John Wright, public relations director for Hardin County Schools, said the first day is all about a fresh start.

John Wright, public relations director for Hardin County Schools.
John Wright, public relations director for Hardin County Schools.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE 3 News)

“It’s real exciting to start the first day to get it going,” Wright said. “To use the sports adage, just throw the ball up in the air and see where it lands.”

Wright said students have accepted the mask mandate and they’re ready to cross the threshold inside their school.

“To see our students be so accepting and to be so willing to abide by the rules is so refreshing,” Wright said. “I know adults have some hard times accepting those rules but our kids are resilient far more resilient than we give them credit for.”

Wright said East Hardin Middle School planned on starting fresh in a new building Thursday, but there were some delays due to electrical work. That move is still happening, Wright said, but they just don’t know when.

Wright also said all Hardin County students will receive free lunch this year. However, the district says it needs all students and families to fill out the free lunch form.

For the link to fill out the free lunch form, click here.

