JCPS asks for patience amid back-to-school concerns on school buses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - On the second day of classes for Jefferson County Public Schools, the district is asking for patience.

More than 65,000 students are expected to ride a JCPS bus every day. With new, enhanced protocols, pick up and drop off may take a little longer for the first few weeks, but that’s no different than other years, JCPS Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said.

“We’re going to have to make some adjustments,” Pollio said. “That’s a normal year.”

A shortage of bus drivers is causing some of them to drive double routes. JCPS said it had perfect attendance from bus drivers on Wednesday’s first day of school.

Even so, the shortage of drivers as a whole has caused some schools in Kentucky to cancel classes in the last year, Pollio said. He said it’s an issue that has plagued districts around the country.

“That is something that has become an increasing challenge in school districts across America that I believe will continue to be a major challenge that we’re going to have to address nationwide,” Pollio said.

Another issue the district has to deal with on the road is keeping buses clean and keeping students masked up and in their assigned seats. Patience remains a big ask from JCPS for parents and students.

“There is no way to socially distance on a school bus and us get 60,000 kids ... transported to school every day in 771 routes.,” Pollio said. “But we will continue to make adjustments to make that better.”

Anybody with any questions about bus routes can call the district’s transportation hotline until the end of the week. The number is 502-485-RIDE (7433).

The hotline will operate Thursday until 6 p.m. (or final drop-off) and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. (or final drop-off).

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.