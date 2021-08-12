JCPS parents frustrated by late buses, lack of communication

Support Local Businesses
By Olivia Russell
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Parents of Jefferson County Public Schools students vented their concerns on social media after waiting hours for school buses to bring their children home on Wednesday. School district officials have since asked parents to be patient as they work out transportation issues in the first few days.

Cleora Johnson said her son and niece got out of school at 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday. When they weren’t dropped off by 5:30 p.m., she tried calling the school and several JCPS bus compounds but couldn’t get an answer. She said she worried her kids were lost or on the wrong bus.

“My kids have been riding the bus for a couple of years now, so I’m used to it, but when it’s been two, two and a half hours, going on three hours, that’s just ridiculous,” Johnson said.

A spokesperson for JCPS said bus drivers are still adjusting, especially with the new COVID safety measures in place. They released a statement saying, “At the start of every school year, we ask for patience as we transport approximately 60,000 students to and from school. The first few days always take a little bit longer but this year we have additional COVID safety measures in place. Assigning students to seats, ensuring every student has a mask and cleaning in between bus runs adds extra time. We are already seeing an improvement in times on our second day.”

The spokesperson also said a temporary phone outage that happened Wednesday morning is now fixed.

Anybody with questions about bus routes can call the district’s transportation hotline until the end of the week. The number is (502) 485-RIDE (7433). The hotline will operate Thursday until 6 p.m. or final drop-off and Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. or final drop-off.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

