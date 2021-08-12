Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Kentucky doctors share ‘alarming’ trend of COVID-19 among children

Medical professionals say not only are more children being admitted to the hospital because of...
Medical professionals say not only are more children being admitted to the hospital because of COVID-19, more have become asymptomatic carriers.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Elizabeth Pace
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - During his weekly Team Kentucky briefing, Governor Andy Beshear focused on the battle against the Delta variant of COVID-19. Not only is it infecting people at a high rate, but he said it has put more children in the intensive care unit than ever before.

Lexington’s Kentucky Children’s Hospital has treated 10 children with severe COVID-19, four of those have been admitted in the past two weeks, and two others in the last two days. Although 10 pediatric patients may not seem like much, doctors said each of those children were in critical care which required IV treatments or ventilators.

As of Thursday, Norton Children’s Hospital in Louisville is treating six pediatric patients with COVID-19, which is a slight increase from last week. Baptist Health Louisville and Baptist Health La Grange emergency departments have each treated at least one child with COVID-19 that had to be referred to a specific pediatric facility.

Not only are more children being admitted to the hospital because of the virus, more have become asymptomatic carriers. Dr. Sean McTigue, Kentucky Children’s Hospital Medical Director for Pediatric Infection Prevention & Control, said the upward trend is alarming because until a COVID vaccine becomes available to children younger than 12, the virus will continue to spread among pediatric patients. Now, they’re finding the virus can cause long-term side effects, or lead to related illnesses.

“Not only do we deal with severe COVID but we also see a condition called MISC, which stands for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children,” Dr. McTigue said. “This is a syndrome where we see where there’s overwhelming inflammation in the body after COVID-19 has already resolved.”

MISC can appear four to six weeks after COVID. Symptoms can include fatigue, headache, stomach pain and tightness in the chest.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker ‘killed instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Worker killed ‘instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio confirmed that a student took a...
Iroquois High School student tells authorities he had a gun at school Wednesday
A driver lost control of their car and veered off the Gene Snyder Freeway before hitting a tree...
Man killed in Gene Snyder Freeway crash
The crash was reported near the intersection of Kramers Lane and Cane Run Road around 7:25 a.m....
1 dead in southwest Louisville crash
Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
Southern Indiana inmate told EMTs her clothes felt like they were ‘on fire’ before dying

Latest News

North Hardin High School in Radcliff, Ky., was among the Hardin County Schools that began the...
Hardin County students say they’re onboard with COVID regulations
The Kentucky Board of Education is holding an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss masks.
Ky. Board of Education votes to implement its own mask mandate
The school year looks a little different as COVID protocols are in place to slow the spread of...
Fewer than 30 JCPS coronavirus cases confirmed after first day of school; 190 people in quarantine
Louder Than Life 2021 includes headliners Metallica, KORN and Machine Gun Kelly.
Louder Than Life to require guests be vaccinated or show negative COVID test results