Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Ky. Board of Education votes to implement its own mask mandate

The Kentucky Board of Education is holding an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss masks.
The Kentucky Board of Education is holding an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss masks.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Shelby Lofton
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky Board of Education voted unanimously Thursday to appove an emergency regulation requiring masks be worn in Kentucky public schools.

The vote came during an emergency meeting that was called to discuss the proposal.

The meeting came just two days after Governor Andy Beshear issued an emergency order requiring masks in schools. The governor cited rising cases in children, and pointed to some districts that started the year without masks, now with hundreds of students in quarantine.

The governor’s order last for 30 days.

It faces legal challenges from pending lawsuits in the Kentucky Supreme Court. The emergency regulation the state school board passed, might not be subject to the same legal challenges. It will stay in place for up to 270 days, that’s nine months.

Prior to Thursday’s meeting, the Local Superintendent Advisory Council met. The LSAC is made up of 11 school superintendents from across the state. The group does not have the final say, but it did send a recommendation to the state school board.

Its members did not support the emergency regulation to mandate masks. The group, instead, wanted the board to table the vote and work with the Department of Public Health to determine local metrics to set standards for masks.

If the CDC and the Department of Health lift their guidelines recommending masks in school, the Kentucky Board of Education says they will call another emergency meeeting to lift the mask regulation.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker ‘killed instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Worker killed ‘instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio confirmed that a student took a...
Iroquois High School student tells authorities he had a gun at school Wednesday
A driver lost control of their car and veered off the Gene Snyder Freeway before hitting a tree...
Man killed in Gene Snyder Freeway crash
The crash was reported near the intersection of Kramers Lane and Cane Run Road around 7:25 a.m....
1 dead in southwest Louisville crash
Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
Southern Indiana inmate told EMTs her clothes felt like they were ‘on fire’ before dying

Latest News

Jefferson County Public Schools Board of Education member Chris Kolb is stepping down from his...
Chris Kolb: JCPS board member steps down as vice chairman following Twitter dustup
The Louisville skyline
FORECAST: Relief is on the way
JCPS Board of Education member Chris Kolb is under fire for some recent remarks he posted on...
‘Disappointed and deeply concerned’: JCPS school board chair condemns Kolb’s foul language online
Police lights
Leads wanted on driver in deadly Shively hit-and-run
A new incentive for people to get vaccinated in Kentucky was announced Thursday.
Vax and Visit Vaccine Sweepstakes announced in Kentucky