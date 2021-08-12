Support Local Businesses
The Latest: Governor warns officials refusing school masks

Gov. Andy Beshear issued an emergency regulation requiring anyone inside a public K-12 school to wear a mask. The state school board backed up his mandate.(Gov. Andy Beshear)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky’s governor says any local education officials choosing to defy masking requirements in schools will be “held accountable” if their students or staff get infected as the fast-spreading delta variant drives up COVID-19 cases.

Gov. Andy Beshear issued an emergency regulation requiring anyone inside a public K-12 school to wear a mask. The state school board backed up his mandate.

Beshear’s executive action came after some Kentucky school districts left it up to parents to decide whether their children should mask up. Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron has called the order an “unlawful exercise of power” and challenged it in the state’s Supreme Court.

Statewide, daily COVID-19 cases surged from about 200 a month ago to nearly 3,000 on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

