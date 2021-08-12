Leads wanted on driver in deadly Shively hit-and-run

SHIVELY, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are seeking leads to find a hit-and-run driver involved in an accident last week in Shively that resulted in the death a motorcyclist.

The accident happened around 7:20 p.m. Aug. 4 in the 1600 block of Wathen Lane. According to Shively police, the motorcyclist was rear-ended by another vehicle that left the scene heading toward Dixie Highway.

After obtaining video from a surveillance camera at a nearby business, the car involved is believed ot be a 2016-2018 Chevrolet Malibu The Malibu is black or dark in color and has damage to the passenger side, including a missing mirror.

The motorcyclist was taken to University Hospital were he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Shively police at 502-448-6181 or the Shively police tip line at 502-930-2SPD (2773).

