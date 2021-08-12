Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Louder Than Life to require guests be vaccinated or show negative COVID test results

Louder Than Life 2021 includes headliners Metallica, KORN and Machine Gun Kelly.
Louder Than Life 2021 includes headliners Metallica, KORN and Machine Gun Kelly.(Louder Than Life)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 11:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louder Than Life has announced new entry requirements ahead of its September festival in Louisville. Guests will have to show proof of being fully vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 test result to attend.

The negative test must be done within three days of the festival.

Louder Than Life will require masks in any indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status, and strongly requests that all fans wear a mask while in the campgrounds or festival grounds.

Louder Than Life takes place at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center from Sept. 23-26. To buy tickets, click here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio confirmed that a student took a...
Iroquois High School student tells authorities he had a gun at school Wednesday
Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
Southern Indiana inmate told EMTs her clothes felt like they were ‘on fire’ before dying
In a YouTube video Sen. Rand Paul posted, he claimed that “cloth masks don’t work” and most...
Sen. Rand Paul suspended from YouTube for making false COVID claims, per report
Cameron recently criticized Beshear for what he called a “go-it-alone strategy” in an attempt...
Ky. AG Cameron addresses school mask mandate in Supreme Court filing
Dustin Frost, from Louisville, was last seen around 6 a.m. Tuesday near the 7100 block of...
Officials searching for missing 25-year-old Louisville man

Latest News

The school year looks a little different as COVID protocols are in place to slow the spread of...
Less than 30 JCPS coronavirus cases confirmed after first day of school; 190 people in quarantine
Masks have been a polarizing issue throughout the pandemic, now coming to the forefront as the...
UK professor explains reason for division over mask mandate, other policies
Desarea Thompson ties loops in masks to fit thei kids' faces.
Louisville daycare adjusts to mask mandate for young children
Employees of Norton Healthcare protested along Poplar Level Road near Norton Audubon Hospital...
Norton workers protest hospital’s looming vaccine mandate