Louder Than Life to require guests be vaccinated or show negative COVID test results

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louder Than Life has announced new entry requirements ahead of its September festival in Louisville. Guests will have to show proof of being fully vaccinated or a negative COVID-19 test result to attend.

The negative test must be done within three days of the festival.

Louder Than Life will require masks in any indoor spaces, regardless of vaccination status, and strongly requests that all fans wear a mask while in the campgrounds or festival grounds.

Louder Than Life takes place at the Highland Festival Grounds at the Kentucky Expo Center from Sept. 23-26. To buy tickets, click here.

