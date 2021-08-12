Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Madison police officer charged with domestic battery

Brian Ashcraft
Brian Ashcraft(Madison Police Department)
By WAVE3.com Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A Madison, Indiana police officer was charged with domestic battery.

Brian Ashcraft, 36, was taken into custody on Tuesday. Indiana State Police began their investigation after a report was made in July that alleged Ashcraft pushed, grabbed and assaulted a woman at a home in Versailles, Indiana.

Ashcraft has been on administrative leave with the Madison Police Department since the incident was first reported.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio confirmed that a student took a...
Iroquois High School student tells authorities he had a gun at school Wednesday
A driver lost control of their car and veered off the Gene Snyder Freeway before hitting a tree...
Man killed in Gene Snyder Freeway crash
Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
Southern Indiana inmate told EMTs her clothes felt like they were ‘on fire’ before dying
JCPS Board of Education member Chris Kolb is under fire for some recent remarks he posted on...
‘Disappointed and deeply concerned’: JCPS school board chair condemns Kolb’s foul language online
The crash was reported near the intersection of Kramers Lane and Cane Run Road around 7:25 a.m....
1 dead in southwest Louisville crash

Latest News

North Hardin High School in Radcliff, Ky., was among the Hardin County Schools that began the...
Hardin County students say they’re onboard with COVID regulations
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Beshear provides update on delta variant, vaccinations
On the second day of classes for Jefferson County Public Schools, the district is asking for...
JCPS asks for patience amid back-to-school concerns on school buses
Beshear provides update on delta variant, vaccinations
The Clarksville Parks and Recreation Board voted unanimously Wednesday to close the center.
Clarksville Cove Family Aquatic Center shuts down season early