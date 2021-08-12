Madison police officer charged with domestic battery
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MADISON, Ind. (WAVE) - A Madison, Indiana police officer was charged with domestic battery.
Brian Ashcraft, 36, was taken into custody on Tuesday. Indiana State Police began their investigation after a report was made in July that alleged Ashcraft pushed, grabbed and assaulted a woman at a home in Versailles, Indiana.
Ashcraft has been on administrative leave with the Madison Police Department since the incident was first reported.
Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.