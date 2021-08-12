Support Local Businesses
Man charged with attempted murder in stabbing

The stabbing happened at an apartment in the 500 block of East State Road 50 on Wednesday,...
The stabbing happened at an apartment in the 500 block of East State Road 50 on Wednesday, police said.
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 8:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEKIN, Ind. (WAVE) – A man is accused of stabbing another man in the neck, according to Indiana State Police.

The stabbing happened at an apartment in the 500 block of East State Road 50 on Wednesday, police said.

Following the stabbing, investigators went to question Josiah Marion, 38, and said he became agitated and tried to “forcefully take one of the officers to the ground.”

Marion was taken into custody and charged with battery against a public official. After interviewing witnesses, he was also charged with attempted murder.

The victim was flown to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment.

