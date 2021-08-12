Man dies following shooting in south Louisville

Support Local Businesses
The shooting was reported in the 8400 block of National Turnpike around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.(WAVE 3 News)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:33 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man died following an early morning shooting in south Louisville.

The shooting was reported in the 8400 block of National Turnpike around 3:30 a.m. Thursday, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said.

When officers arrived, they found the man who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mitchell said everyone believed to be involved in the shooting was accounted for.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

