Man killed in Gene Snyder Freeway crash

A driver lost control of their car and veered off the Gene Snyder Freeway before hitting a tree...
A driver lost control of their car and veered off the Gene Snyder Freeway before hitting a tree and dying on Aug. 11, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said.(Pixabay)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man died in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway Wednesday evening. It happened around 8:00 p.m. in the eastbound lanes between Stonestreet Road and New Cut Road.

The driver lost control of their car and veered off the freeway before hitting a tree, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said.

He died at the scene. Nobody else was hurt in the crash.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

