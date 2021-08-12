Man killed in Gene Snyder Freeway crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man died in a crash on the Gene Snyder Freeway Wednesday evening. It happened around 8:00 p.m. in the eastbound lanes between Stonestreet Road and New Cut Road.

The driver lost control of their car and veered off the freeway before hitting a tree, LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said.

He died at the scene. Nobody else was hurt in the crash.

The victim’s identity has not been released.

