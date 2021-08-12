Man shot at McNeely Lake Park in south Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot at McNeely Lake Park on Wednesday night.

It happened around 10 p.m. near the park’s basketball courts, LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell said. However, officers found the victim near Cooper Chapel Road and Price Lane.

He was brought to the hospital for treatment; Mitchell said his injuries were not serious.

No suspect information was provided.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give information about the shooting to investigators.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.