LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – At least one person died following a crash in southwest Louisville.

The crash was reported near the intersection of Kramers Lane and Cane Run Road around 7:25 a.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.

The name of the person who died has not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

