Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

South Jefferson County shooting under investigation

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give information about a crime to...
Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give information about a crime to investigators.(Unsplash)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was shot in south Jefferson County on Wednesday night near Cooper Chapel Road and Price Line.

The victim was found by officers and expected to be rushed to the hospital for treatment, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.

The extent of the victim’s injuries has not been revealed.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give information about the shooting to investigators.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
Southern Indiana inmate told EMTs her clothes felt like they were ‘on fire’ before dying
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear signs executive order requiring masks in all Ky. schools
Dustin Frost, from Louisville, was last seen around 6 a.m. Tuesday near the 7100 block of...
Officials searching for missing 25-year-old Louisville man
Cameron recently criticized Beshear for what he called a “go-it-alone strategy” in an attempt...
Ky. AG Cameron addresses school mask mandate in Supreme Court filing
Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio confirmed that a student took a...
Iroquois High School student tells authorities he had a gun at school Wednesday

Latest News

A driver lost control of their car and veered off the Gene Snyder Freeway before hitting a tree...
Man killed in Gene Snyder Freeway crash
JCPS Board of Education member Chris Kolb is under fire for some recent remarks he posted on...
‘Disappointed and deeply concerned’: JCPS school board chair condemns Kolb’s foul language online
Desarea Thompson ties loops in masks to fit thei kids' faces.
Louisville daycare adjusts to mask mandate for young children
The funeral for Deputy Brandon Shirley took place Wednesday at Southeast Christian Church.
Brandon Shirley: Deputy killed in ‘targeted’ shooting laid to rest