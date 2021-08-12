South Jefferson County shooting under investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A person was shot in south Jefferson County on Wednesday night near Cooper Chapel Road and Price Line.

The victim was found by officers and expected to be rushed to the hospital for treatment, according to a Metrosafe spokesperson.

The extent of the victim’s injuries has not been revealed.

Call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD to give information about the shooting to investigators.

