UofL coach sets sights on Paris

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Now that the Olympics are over, the work is already beginning for Paris in 2024.

Even with the games several years away, UofL men and women swimming coach Arthur Albiero said that the games are already the number one item for his team list.

“It’s the team USA mentality, and we want gold,” Albiero said. “We feel like we’re knocking on the door of an individual medal as a program.”

Albiero has been coaching at UofL for almost 20 years. After having Olympians compete in Tokyo, Rio, Beijing and London, he said for athletes at this level, the work never stops.

“Normally it’s a 4 year marathon in terms of preparation and the mental approach,” Albiero said. “Project Paris is really anybody who touches our program has the mentality that hey, everything we’re doing is about putting us in the best possible position to have a chance in Paris. That’s going to be my number one item on my team meeting.”

So as we celebrate this year’s accomplishments, Louisville residents can get excited, knowing that the city will have more locals to cheer on at the international stage.

“We have a great returning class, we have a great freshman class coming in, with some international guys that are coming with a clear vision of, I’m coming to be prepared for Paris,” Albiero said.

