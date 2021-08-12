Support Local Businesses
Vax and Visit Vaccine Sweepstakes announced in Kentucky

A new incentive for people to get vaccinated in Kentucky was announced Thursday.
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A new incentive for people to get vaccinated in Kentucky was announced Thursday.

The Vax and Visit Vaccine Sweepstakes is an opportunity for people who are fully vaccinated to win prizes like golf rounds, overnight lodging and camping gift certificates to be used at parks in the state.

To enter or for more information, click here.

