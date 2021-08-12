Vax and Visit Vaccine Sweepstakes announced in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A new incentive for people to get vaccinated in Kentucky was announced Thursday.

The Vax and Visit Vaccine Sweepstakes is an opportunity for people who are fully vaccinated to win prizes like golf rounds, overnight lodging and camping gift certificates to be used at parks in the state.

To enter or for more information, click here.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.