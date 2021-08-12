Victims of deadly Broadway crash sue LMPD officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Three victims of a deadly crash caused by a suspect on the run at the West Broadway and W. J. Hodge St. intersection on July 6 have filed a lawsuit against the LMPD officer involved in the chase, claiming he never should have pursued the suspect.

LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said officers tried to pull over a driver on W. J. Hodge St. , but when they saw the suspect speeding toward West Broadway at around 90 miles per hour, officers stopped the pursuit. Shortly after, the driver ran a red light on West Broadway and crashed into two other cars and two motorists, killing 22-year-old Trevon Mitchell and injuring several others. The suspect ran from the area and still has not been found.

“He was getting ready to go into the service,” Danita Mitchell, Trevon’s grandmother, said. “He was just getting his life back on track.”

Walter Jackson and Brent Breiner suffered permanent injuries, their attorneys said. The three surviving victims are suing Sgt. Timothy Nett, who attempted to pull over the suspect for wrongful death and gross negligence, court documents say.

Their attorneys claim Nett broke department policy, which says officers can only pursue a suspect if they’re known to have committed a violent felony or are driving a stolen car. Attorney Ben Pittenger said Nett tried to pull the suspect over for a traffic violation.

“I know that the community is frustrated with this,” Pittinger said. “This isn’t the wild west; this is the inner city of Louisville.”

Nett was traveling as fast as 95 miles per hour during the pursuit, according to court records which cite LMPD. Although the department said Nett disengaged in the chase, surveillance video from a nearby business showed his patrol car lighting up after the crash just a short distance away from the scene.

Breiner told WAVE 3 News the crash happened in the blink of an eye; then he noticed the suspect leave the scene holding a brown bag.

“Then I see the guy getting out of his car and walking away,” Breiner said. “The guy that caused the whole thing.”

All three victims said they hope LMPD changes the way the department trains its officers on when to pursue suspects on the run. Michell’s grandmother said she also wants justice.

“It should’ve never happened,” Mitchell said. “You can’t be chasing people in the inner city. You’re not supposed to, especially if you don’t have a good reason to.”

LMPD declined to comment on the lawsuit. Sgt. Nett is still working on the streets for LMPD. The department’s Public Integrity Unit is investigating.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.