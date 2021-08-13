Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

3 brothers die after passing out from fumes in manure pit

Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s...
Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s farm near St. Henry.(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. HENRY, Ohio (AP) — Authorities in Ohio say three brothers have died after they were overcome by fumes in a manure pit.

Rescue crews found the men unconscious in the manure pit Tuesday afternoon on their family’s farm near St. Henry.

The village’s fire chief says the brothers were fixing a manure pump before they passed out from the fumes.

All three were taken to area hospitals and later pronounced dead.

Manure pits are common on large livestock farms, but they can produce dangerous gases including hydrogen sulfide and carbon monoxide.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker ‘killed instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Worker killed ‘instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Video clips of students arguing and yelling while punches are thrown at The Academy @ Shawnee...
Students brawl outside Academy @ Shawnee during first week of school
The crash was reported near the intersection of Kramers Lane and Cane Run Road around 7:25 a.m....
1 dead in southwest Louisville crash
The shooting was reported in the 8400 block of National Turnpike around 3:30 a.m. Thursday,...
Man dies following shooting in south Louisville
The school year looks a little different as COVID protocols are in place to slow the spread of...
Fewer than 30 JCPS coronavirus cases confirmed after first day of school; 190 people in quarantine

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
A police cordon on Royal Navy Avenue, near the scene of an incident in the Keyham area of...
Man kills 5, himself in UK’s first mass shooting in decade
U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich on Friday said her “hands are tied” by an appellate ruling...
Federal judge leaves CDC evictions moratorium in place
The 19-year-old woman was charged with negligent use of a weapon. She reportedly was visiting a...
Woman using gun’s laser sight to play with cat shoots friend
James A. Sexton, Jr., 78, of Louisville, died Aug. 10, 2021 in boating accident on Lake...
James Sexton: Longtime educator killed in boating accident