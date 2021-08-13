Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

4 hurt when front of supermarket collapses in Nevada

By KVVU staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Four people were hurt after part of a supermarket fell in las vegas.

The awning on La Bonita Supermarkets collapsed on Friday.

Officials say 20 to 25 people were inside at the time.

Four suffered non life-threatening injuries. Others were trapped inside.

Eventually everyone was evacuated.

Clark County’s fire chief says the awning fell due to a structural problem.

Copyright 2021 KVVU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker ‘killed instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Worker killed ‘instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Video clips of students arguing and yelling while punches are thrown at The Academy @ Shawnee...
Students brawl outside Academy @ Shawnee during first week of school
The crash was reported near the intersection of Kramers Lane and Cane Run Road around 7:25 a.m....
1 dead in southwest Louisville crash
The shooting was reported in the 8400 block of National Turnpike around 3:30 a.m. Thursday,...
Man dies following shooting in south Louisville
The school year looks a little different as COVID protocols are in place to slow the spread of...
Fewer than 30 JCPS coronavirus cases confirmed after first day of school; 190 people in quarantine

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
On Aug. 13, representatives from Kentucky Refugee Ministries picked up a large donation of...
Furniture donated to furnish homes of refugees
Airbnb predicts that the delta variant will impact future travel.
Airbnb warns delta variant could halt travel, impact revenue
The delta variant continues to quickly spread across the U.S., but right now the youngest...
Health officials offer advice on protecting kids from delta variant surge
What's on a dreadlock-rockin' dog's head is turning heads on social media.
Check out rockin’ doggy dreadlocks from Detroit stylist