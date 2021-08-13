62-year-old motorcyclist killed in Cane Run Road crash identified
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man named Archie Nichols, 62, was named as the sole victim in a Cane Run Road deadly crash that happened on Thursday morning.
It happened around 7:30 a.m. near the corner of Cane Run Road and Kramers Lane, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. Nichols was reportedly hit a car that was making a left turn onto Kramers Lane.
The victim died at the scene of the crash.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.
