62-year-old motorcyclist killed in Cane Run Road crash identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man named Archie Nichols, 62, was named as the sole victim in a Cane Run Road deadly crash that happened on Thursday morning.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. near the corner of Cane Run Road and Kramers Lane, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. Nichols was reportedly hit a car that was making a left turn onto Kramers Lane.

The victim died at the scene of the crash.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

