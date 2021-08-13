Support Local Businesses
62-year-old motorcyclist killed in Cane Run Road crash identified

The crash was reported near the intersection of Kramers Lane and Cane Run Road around 7:25 a.m.
The crash was reported near the intersection of Kramers Lane and Cane Run Road around 7:25 a.m. Thursday, according to MetroSafe.(WAVE 3 News)
By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 12:29 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man named Archie Nichols, 62, was named as the sole victim in a Cane Run Road deadly crash that happened on Thursday morning.

It happened around 7:30 a.m. near the corner of Cane Run Road and Kramers Lane, Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell said. Nichols was reportedly hit a car that was making a left turn onto Kramers Lane.

The victim died at the scene of the crash.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

