Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Airbnb warns delta variant could halt travel, impact revenue

Airbnb predicts that the delta variant will impact future travel.
Airbnb predicts that the delta variant will impact future travel.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 2:57 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Airbnb is warning investors the delta COVID variant could impact its future revenues.

The company is predicting bookings will be volatile over the next several months.

That guidance comes after Airbnb reported earnings grew nearly 300% during its second quarter.

The company is forecasting even more revenue for its third quarter, $1.9 billion, which is well above the $1.3 billion it reported last quarter.

The company’s stock is currently trading more than 30% below its high in February.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker ‘killed instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Worker killed ‘instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Video clips of students arguing and yelling while punches are thrown at The Academy @ Shawnee...
Students brawl outside Academy @ Shawnee during first week of school
The crash was reported near the intersection of Kramers Lane and Cane Run Road around 7:25 a.m....
1 dead in southwest Louisville crash
The shooting was reported in the 8400 block of National Turnpike around 3:30 a.m. Thursday,...
Man dies following shooting in south Louisville
The school year looks a little different as COVID protocols are in place to slow the spread of...
Fewer than 30 JCPS coronavirus cases confirmed after first day of school; 190 people in quarantine

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
On Aug. 13, representatives from Kentucky Refugee Ministries picked up a large donation of...
Furniture donated to furnish homes of refugees
The delta variant continues to quickly spread across the U.S., but right now the youngest...
Health officials offer advice on protecting kids from delta variant surge
What's on a dreadlock-rockin' dog's head is turning heads on social media.
Check out rockin’ doggy dreadlocks from Detroit stylist