ALERT DAY FORECAST: More strong storms possible later today

WEATHER HEADLINES

SEVERE RISK: Clusters of strong thunderstorms with hail/wind will be possible after 3 pm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While a morning downpour is possible, it will be some midday heating that will help fire up thunderstorms this afternoon and this evening; some could become strong/severe.

Thunderstorms in the evening will fade to the south with only spotty showers with the actual cold front pushing through during the night. Less-humid air is going to try to push into the Metro but you will have to head north to really feel the difference.

Partly cloudy and dry Saturday night with lows in the 60s.

Less humid air looks to invade at least Southern Indiana this weekend but it may not be as noticeable in Kentucky. Overall, it will be a much more comfortable setup. That changes next week with tropical air spiking our rain chances once again.

