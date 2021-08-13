ALERT DAY FORECAST: Strong storms possible this afternoon and evening

WEATHER HEADLINES

SEVERE RISK: Clusters of strong thunderstorms with hail/wind will be possible after 3 pm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Temperatures warm into the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. As temperatures rise, we’ll see scattered showers and thunderstorms popping across the region. Some thunderstorms could be strong to severe, with damaging winds as the main threat.

Thunderstorms fade during the evening hours but spotty showers remain possible tonight as the cold front pushes through.

Tomorrow features partly sunny skies and highs in the 80s. Humidity will be lower tomorrow behind the front, but you’ll have to head further north to really feel the difference. Saturday night will be partly cloudy and dry with lows in the 60s.

After a quieter weekend, a tropical moisture helps to increase rain chances again next week. Highs through most of next week look to sit in the 80s.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.