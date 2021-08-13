Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Beshear reports 10th-highest day of new cases since pandemic began

Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.
Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.(Governor Andy Beshear)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 4,009 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, bringing the state total to 512,224 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 11.83% positivity rate. Of Friday’s new cases, 929 are in kids 18 or younger.

The governor says this is the 10th-highest day of new cases since the pandemic began.

There were 12 new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Friday. That brings the state total to 7,426.

As of Friday, 1,424 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 391 are in the ICU, and 185 are on ventilators.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Video clips of students arguing and yelling while punches are thrown at The Academy @ Shawnee...
Students brawl outside Academy @ Shawnee during first week of school
Worker ‘killed instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Worker killed ‘instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
James A. Sexton, Jr., 78, of Louisville, died Aug. 10, 2021 in boating accident on Lake...
James Sexton: Longtime educator killed in boating accident
The crash was reported near the intersection of Kramers Lane and Cane Run Road around 7:25 a.m....
1 dead in southwest Louisville crash
The school year looks a little different as COVID protocols are in place to slow the spread of...
Fewer than 30 JCPS coronavirus cases confirmed after first day of school; 190 people in quarantine

Latest News

James Sexton (Source: WAVE 3 News)
Longtime friend remembers Louisville-area educator killed in boating accident
COVID Vaccines
Whitmer signs directive aimed at getting additional COVID-19 vaccine doses
Hospitals across the country are reporting an increasing number of expectant mothers with COVID.
CDC, doctors urge pregnant women to get vaccinated
Investigators are trying to figure out the identity of a man whose body was found in the Ohio...
Police need help identifying man pulled from Ohio River near Jeffersonville
Watterson Expressway crash near Exit 22.
I-264 crash near Brownsboro Road exit causes backups in both directions